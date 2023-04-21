NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series

1/5

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider scored twice in a win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in Newark, N.J. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Star winger Patrick Kane scored one goal and assisted another to spark a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils, giving the New York Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. Fellow forward Chris Kreider scored twice in the 5-1 victory Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers. Advertisement

"There are going to be moments where you are called on to step up and produce," Kane, who joined the Rangers in a February trade, told reporters. "It was nice to do that."

The best-of-seven-game series will head to New York for the next two contests. The No. 3 Rangers also beat the No. 2 Devils 5-1 in Game 1 on Tuesday in Newark.

Advertisement

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox picked up two assists in Game 2. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin logged 22 saves. Center Michael McLeod and winger Ondrej Palat assisted winger Erik Haula for the Devils' lone score.

The Rangers will host the Devils in Game 3 at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in New York.

"When you come in on the road and steal two [wins], that's pretty special against a good team like the Devils," Kane said. "I don't think we want to sit back or anything, but we did our job here."

The winner of the Rangers-Devils series will meet the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes or wild card New York Islanders in the second round. The Hurricanes lead that series 2-0.

The No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs edged the No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 in another Game 2 on Thursday in Toronto. The series is now tied 1-1.

Maple Leafs center John Tavares scored three goals in Game 2. Defenseman Morgan Rielly logged four assists. Right wing Mitchell Marner logged two goals and an assist. Fellow winger William Nylander scored once and assisted another goal.

Center Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Maple Leafs. Right wing Corey Perry and defenseman Ian Cole scored for the Lightning.

Advertisement

The Lightning will host the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The winner of the series will meet the top-seeded Boston Bruins or wild card Florida Panthers in the second round. That series is tied 1-1.

The top-seeded Colorado Avalanche also tied their series with the wild card Seattle Kraken with a 3-2 win Thursday in Denver.

Left wing Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Devon Toews each registered a goal and an assist for the Avalanche. Right wing Valeri Nichushkin also scored in the victory.

Defenseman Justin Schultz and left wing Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken.

The Kraken will host the Avalanche at 10 p.m. Saturday in Seattle. The winner of the series will face the No. 2 Dallas Stars or No. 3 Minnesota Wild in the second round. That series is tied 1-1.

In another Thursday game, the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights beat the wild card Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in Las Vegas. Right wing Mark Stone scored twice and assisted another goal for the Golden Knights. Centers Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each logged a goal and an assist in the victory.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel also scored in Game 2. The winner of the 1-1 series will meet the No. 2 Edmonton Oilers or No. 3 Los Angeles Kings in the second round. That series is also tied 1-1.

Advertisement

The Jets will host the Golden Knights in Game 3 at 4 p.m. Friday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Four Game 3s will air Friday night. The Islanders will host the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. in Elmont, N.Y. The Panthers will host the Bruins at 7:30 p.m. in Sunrise, Fla. The Wild will battle the Stars at 9:30 p.m. in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Kings and Oilers will battle at 10 p.m. in Los Angeles.