April 20, 2023 / 8:28 AM

NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2

By Alex Butler
1/5
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk logged two assists in a win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Boston. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Brandon Montour scored twice, while Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins logged two assists apiece to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 upset win over the top-seeded Boston Bruins, tying the first-round playoff series.

Sam Bennett, Eric Staal, Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luoustarinen also scored in the victory Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

"We wanted to build off the strengths we had in Game 1," Montour told reporters. "Guys built off it, competed and played the right way and protected each other at the end. It was a heck of a game. Now we just build on it."

The best-of-seven game series will head to Florida for Game 3 and Game 4 this week in Sunrise, Fla. Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary, will be played in Boston.

"It was fun," Panthers goalie Alex Lyon said. "I really enjoy playing in that atmosphere. It was a good time. I'm happy we got the win [against] a very talented, very good opponent. Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas. I think that's where our focus has to be."

Left wings Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall each scored for the Bruins. Lyon totaled 34 saves for the wild card Panthers. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The winner of the series will face the No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs or No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round. The Maple Leafs lead that series 1-0.

The top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes also beat the wild card New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes own a 2-0 lead in that series. The winner of that series will face the No. 2 New Jersey Devils or No. 3 New York Rangers in the second round. The Rangers lead that series 1-0.

The No. 2 Dallas Stars beat the No. 3 Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Wednesday in Dallas. That series is tied 1-1. The winner will face the top-seeded Colorado Avalance or wild card Seattle Kraken in the second round.

The No. 2 Edmonton Oilers beat the No. 3 Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. That series is tied 1-1. The winner will face the top-seeded Las Vegas Golden Knights or wild card Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

The Lightning, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Devils, Kraken, Avalanche, Jets and Golden Knights each will resume their respective series Thursday night. Those games will air on ESPN and TBS.

