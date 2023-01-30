Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84

NHL legend Bobby Hull (R), who died Monday, and son Brett Hull are the only father-son duo to each claim league MVP honors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Bobby Hull, a 1961 Stanley Cup winner and 1983 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, has died, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday morning. He was 84. Hull's cause of death was not provided. The Point Anne, Ontario, native made his NHL debut in 1957 for the Blackhawks. He became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season during the 1961-62 campaign. Advertisement

He was a two-time MVP and a seven-time scoring champion during his decorated NHL tenure.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a news release. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club.

"The 'Golden Jet' helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.

"Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

Hull's 610 career goals rank 18th in NHL history. He was known as the "Golden Jet" due to his extreme shot velocity.

The 12-time All-Star spent his first 15 seasons in Chicago. In 1972, he signed a $1.75 million to join the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association as a player-coach.

Hull was a two-time WHA champion and MVP while with the Jets. He announced his retirement during the 1978-79 season, but opted to return in 1979-80 when the WHA merged with the NHL. The Jets traded Hull to the Hartford Whalers during that campaign.

We are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend, the Golden Jet - Bobby Hull. pic.twitter.com/SKuRDwtcQB— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 30, 2023

He later went on to lead the Jets to an 81-79-9 record as head coach of the franchise from 1972-73 through 1974-75. He attempted to come out of retirement in 1981 for the New York Rangers before retiring for the final time.

Hull's son, Brett Hull, also went on to a Hall of Fame hockey career, scoring 741 goals in 19 seasons. The Hulls are the only father-son duo to each win the Hart Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL's MVP.

