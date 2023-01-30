Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 30, 2023 / 12:43 PM

Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84

By Alex Butler
NHL legend Bobby Hull (R), who died Monday, and son Brett Hull are the only father-son duo to each claim league MVP honors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
NHL legend Bobby Hull (R), who died Monday, and son Brett Hull are the only father-son duo to each claim league MVP honors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Bobby Hull, a 1961 Stanley Cup winner and 1983 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, has died, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday morning. He was 84.

Hull's cause of death was not provided. The Point Anne, Ontario, native made his NHL debut in 1957 for the Blackhawks. He became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season during the 1961-62 campaign.

Advertisement

He was a two-time MVP and a seven-time scoring champion during his decorated NHL tenure.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a news release. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club.

RELATED Bobby Hull, 'The Golden Jet' of the Chicago Black...

"The 'Golden Jet' helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.

"Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

Advertisement

Hull's 610 career goals rank 18th in NHL history. He was known as the "Golden Jet" due to his extreme shot velocity.

The 12-time All-Star spent his first 15 seasons in Chicago. In 1972, he signed a $1.75 million to join the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association as a player-coach.

Hull was a two-time WHA champion and MVP while with the Jets. He announced his retirement during the 1978-79 season, but opted to return in 1979-80 when the WHA merged with the NHL. The Jets traded Hull to the Hartford Whalers during that campaign.

He later went on to lead the Jets to an 81-79-9 record as head coach of the franchise from 1972-73 through 1974-75. He attempted to come out of retirement in 1981 for the New York Rangers before retiring for the final time.

Hull's son, Brett Hull, also went on to a Hall of Fame hockey career, scoring 741 goals in 19 seasons. The Hulls are the only father-son duo to each win the Hart Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL's MVP.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023

Barrett Strong
Motown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong arrives at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in 2004. Strong, who was the first artist to record a song for Motown and co-wrote hits for the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and more, died at the age of 81 on January 29. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Former hockey superstar Bobby Hull and his wife Joanne... Hull files for libel against newspapers

Latest Headlines

Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, top NHL Draft pick, to miss 3 months
NHL // 1 week ago
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, top NHL Draft pick, to miss 3 months
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will miss three months due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.
Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Monday morning.
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
NHL // 1 month ago
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tuesday's scheduled meeting between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres became the latest NHL game to be suspended as a result of a vicious winter storm in western New York and Canada, the league announced.
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star and captain Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second all-time in the NHL with 802 goals after scoring twice on Friday night.
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
NHL // 1 month ago
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Star winger Alex Ovechkin netted a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the Chicago Blackhawks and join Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in NHL history to score 800 career goals.
Tage Thompson ties Sabres record with 5 goals vs. Blue Jackets
NHL // 1 month ago
Tage Thompson ties Sabres record with 5 goals vs. Blue Jackets
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Center Tage Thompson tied a Buffalo Sabres' franchise record with five goals in a lopsided victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio.
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel breaks NHL's Ironman record
NHL // 3 months ago
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel breaks NHL's Ironman record
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who last missed a game in 2009, broke the NHL's Ironman record with his 990th consecutive appearance in a win over the San Jose Sharks.
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban retires from NHL
NHL // 4 months ago
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban retires from NHL
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban will retire from the NHL, ending a decorated 13-year hockey tenure, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to $84M extension
NHL // 5 months ago
Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to $84M extension
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, the team announced.
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
NHL // 6 months ago
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
July 14 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year contact, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement