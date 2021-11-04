Trending
NHL
Nov. 4, 2021 / 8:36 PM

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

By Connor Grott
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan (C), shown Oct. 16, 2021, missed Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after the positive test result. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was unavailable for Thursday night's game against the cross-town rival Philadelphia Flyers after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team made the announcement shortly before the Penguins were scheduled to play the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden filled in for Sullivan in the matchup.

"Wish nothing but the best for him and for a speedy recovery here as we go through the process," said Reirden, who noted that Sullivan is symptomatic.

The Penguins have been battling with a COVID-19 outbreak since training camp began. Eight players have entered the NHL's coronavirus protocols since mid-September, including team captain Sidney Crosby and defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel this week.

Sullivan said Wednesday that Crosby and Pettersson were symptomatic, while Ruhwedel was asymptomatic.

Penguins forwards Jake Guentzel, Jeff Carter and Zach Aston-Reese tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of training camp but have since returned to the lineup. Veteran defenseman Kris Letang, who was put in the protocol Oct. 23, made his return against the Flyers.

"It seems like it's been something we've been dealing with for a while now," Reirden said. "As we work through it here, the focus is going to be on us trying to find some of the hockey we were playing in the beginning of the year."

The Penguins jumped out to a 3-0-2 start to begin the 2021-22 campaign, but they have dropped three consecutive games entering Thursday's showdown against the Flyers.

Latest Headlines

Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup after Blackhawks investigation
NHL // 1 day ago
Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup after Blackhawks investigation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hockey Hall of Fame has removed former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich's name from the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the club's 2010 championship run.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19
NHL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center and team captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Wednesday.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane exits COVID-19 protocol, nets hat trick vs. Senators
NHL // 2 days ago
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane exits COVID-19 protocol, nets hat trick vs. Senators
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Right wing Patrick Kane scored a hat trick the same day he came off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their first win of the season, a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Blackhawks' owner requests removal of sex offender's name from Stanley Cup
NHL // 6 days ago
Blackhawks' owner requests removal of sex offender's name from Stanley Cup
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks want the name of former video coach -- and convicted sex offender -- Brad Aldrich removed from the Stanley Cup, according to a letter from team owner Rocky Wirtz.
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
NHL // 6 days ago
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigned Thursday, hours after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual abuse case during the club's 2010 Stanley Cup run.
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 6 days ago
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced.
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie week-to-week due to lower body injury
NHL // 6 days ago
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie week-to-week due to lower body injury
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals have listed star winger T.J. Oshie as week-to-week with an undisclosed lower body injury.
Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
NHL // 1 week ago
Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Blackhawks president Stan Bowman resigned, amid the release of investigative findings of how the team handled sexual assault allegations against a former coach in 2010, CEO Danny Wirtz announced.
NHL suspends Sharks' Evander Kane for fake vaccine card
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL suspends Sharks' Evander Kane for fake vaccine card
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The NHL suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for an "established violation" of COVID-19 protocol, the league announced.
Nashville Predators sign D Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25M extension
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Nashville Predators sign D Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25M extension
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Nashville Predators have signed star defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2025-26 season.
