New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scored a game-tying goal 51 seconds into the third period of a win over the Washington Capitals Wednesday in Toronto. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders scored four consecutive times after facing a 2-0 deficit to beat the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Islanders trailed 2-1 at the start of the third period, but scored three times within 12 minutes to spark the 4-2 win Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Islanders right wing Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal 6:52 into the third period.

"I thought we just stuck to it," Bailey told reporters. "They have a really good team. They have a good power play and found a way to score a couple.

"We just wanted to keep working. I think that's playoff hockey. You can't get down in those moments."

T.J. Oshie scored twice on power plays to give the Capitals a 2-0 edge 11:18 into the second period. Jordan Eberle responded with a score for the Islanders with 1:03 remaining in the period.

Left wing Anders Lee sparked the third-period rally. The Islanders unleashed a series of sizzling shots on the Capitals' net early on in the period before Lee picked up a loose puck in front of the goal and beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby to tie the score at 2-2.

The game stayed tied for the next six minutes before Bailey scored the go-ahead goal.

Holtby played the puck into a dangerous area just in front of the net at the start of that play. Islanders center Brock Nelson then stole the puck and played it in front of the net to Bailey as he skated toward the goal. Bailey then flicked a shot into the left side of the net, just past Holtby's stick.

Bailey also played a vital role during the Islanders' final scoring sequence. Mathew Barzal slipped a pass to Bailey on a breakaway on that play. Bailey then took a shot, but the attempt was blocked by a defender.

Bailey then regained control of the puck on the right side of the net. The Islanders' right-winger then spotted Anthony Beauvillier at the left post and sent his teammate a quick pass before Beauvillier buried a point-blank range shot for the final score.

"It's a tough reminder -- walking away with a loss after being up after two periods -- that playoff hockey is here," Oshie said. "We have to be ready to play for a full 60 minutes."

Islanders net minder Semyon Varlamov had 24 saves in the win. Holtby had 23 saves for the Capitals.

The Capitals battle the Islanders in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Toronto. The winner of the best-of-seven series will face the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.