Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had 33 saves in a shutout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of a qualification-round series.

Zach Werenski, Liam Foudy and Nick Foligno each scored in the shutout Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to earn a clean sheet in the qualifier.

"It was a big game and everyone chipped in," Korpisalo told reporters. "They did a great job in front of me."

The Blue Jackets earned a first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the triumph. That best-of-seven series starts Tuesday in Toronto.

Werenski lit the lamp for the lone score of the first period Sunday when he beat Maple Leafs keeper Frederik Andersen 6:29 into the game. The Blue Jackets held onto the narrow lead through the second frame before Foudy and Foligno netted some insurance down the stretch.

Gustav Nyquist and Seth Jones assisted Foudy's score 11:40 into the third period. Foligno slid the puck into an empty net with 23 seconds left in the game for the final score.

The Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs split the first two games of the series. The Blue Jackets then won in overtime in Game 3 before the Maple Leafs tied the series at 2-2 with an overtime win in Game 4 Friday in Toronto.

"This is kind of what we do," Nyquist said. "We do it the hard way and we get it done. It feels good to win this week."

Game 1 of the Blue Jackets and Lightning series starts at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Toronto.