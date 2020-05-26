National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement about the league's return to play plan Tuesday afternoon. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will provide details about the league's "return to play plan" for the 2019-2020 season during an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Bettman's address will air on NBCSN and NHL Network in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. It also will be streamed on NHL.com and the league's social media platforms.

The NHL has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bettman's announcement is expected include details on a new 24-team playoff format for the 31-team league. The executive board of the National Hockey League Players' Association on Friday approved the 24-team format.

The format would end the season for seven teams, with the others able to participate in the unprecedented post-season tournament.

The Stanley Cup playoffs typically include 16 teams. The NHL season had about 3 1/2 weeks of games left on the schedule at the time of the suspension. The Stanley Cup Playoffs were to start in April.

The NHL/NHLPA joint "return to play committee" has had weekly conference calls for the last several months to discuss the league's return to the ice.