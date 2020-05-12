May 12 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes are moving on from team president and CEO Ahron Cohen after nearly five years.

League sources told The Athletic and the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that Cohen is no longer with the organization. The nature of Cohen's departure wasn't immediately clear.

Cohen had been with the Coyotes since the franchise hired him in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer. Cohen, who received his law degree from Arizona State, was hired by previous team owner Andrew Barroway.

Cohen replaced Steve Patterson as the Coyotes' president and CEO in July 2018. Before joining the franchise, Cohen practiced as a corporate attorney in Phoenix.

As the franchise's president and CEO, Cohen played a major role in the organization's search for new ownership last year. Current team owner Alex Meruelo bought a 95 percent stake in the Coyotes last July and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term extension earlier this season.

The Coyotes were in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Western Conference when the NHL season was temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Cohen and Chayka each pledged to donate 20 percent of their salaries over the next few months to support the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.