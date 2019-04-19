Trending Stories

Miami Dolphins pick up fifth-year option on OT Laremy Tunsil
NFL Schedule: Best games to watch, point spreads for Week 1
Oakland A's agree to $33.5M extension with slugger Khris Davis
Avalanche's Ian Cole annihilates Flames' Michael Frolik with thunderous check
Blue Jays prospect Guerrero Jr. hits homer out of stadium in minor league game

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Masters

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings officially name Steve Yzerman as general manager
5-star prospect Matthew Hurt commits to Duke over Kentucky, Kansas
Salt Lake temple to close 4 years for renovations
New York Mets place Jacob deGrom on injured list; to undergo MRI on elbow
Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey responds to Tom Coughlin's criticism
 
Back to Article
/