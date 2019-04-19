Detroit Red Wings officially name Steve Yzerman as general manager

Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman was named the next general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. File Photo by Scott R. Galvin/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings named Hockey Hall of Fame forward and Red Wings icon Steve Yzerman as the team's next executive vice president and general manager, the team announced Friday.

Yzerman spent his entire NHL playing career (1983-2006) as a center with the Red Wings and was the team's captain when the franchise won the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Detroit originally hired Yzerman as an advisor to general manager Ken Holland after he retired as a player in 2006.

Yzerman became the Tampa Bay Lightning's GM on May 25, 2010. He eventually stepped down from the position and became an advisor under general manager Julien BriseBois last September.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Detroit with the Red Wings," Yzerman told reporters. "This city, Red Wing fans, the state of Michigan were incredibly supportive of me throughout the ups and downs of my playing career. I am very excited to return to the organization and join the Red Wings again and with our goal of getting the team back in contention for Stanley Cups and the championship that has come to be expected in Detroit."

Holland, who finished his 22nd season as the Red Wings' general manager, was promoted to senior vice president and will serve as an advisor to hockey operations.

"It's a real exciting day for me to see Steve Yzerman come back where he belongs," Holland said.

Yzerman had 1,755 points (692 goals, 1,063 assists) in 1,514 games in his 22-season NHL career. He is the second-leading scorer in Red Wings history behind Gordie Howe (1,809 points).

During his eight seasons as Tampa Bay's general manager, the Lightning reached the Eastern Conference final four times and advanced to the Stanley Cup final in 2015. He became the first GM in Lightning history to win the NHL General Manager of the Year Award after the 2014-15 campaign.

The Red Wings posted a 32-40-10 record this season and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. Detroit missed the postseason for the third consecutive year after previously reaching the playoffs in 25 straight seasons.