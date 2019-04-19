Red Wings to name Steve Yzerman new GM

Former Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman is expected to take the same role with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings are expected to name Steve Yzerman as their new general manager Friday.

Sources told the Detroit Free Press and TSN of the move. The Red Wings announced a news conference set for 3 p.m., naming CEO Christopher Ilitch, executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland and Yzerman as the attendees.

Holland told reporters Monday that he still talks to Yzerman. Yzerman spent his entire 22-year playing career with the Red Wings. He was the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lighting from 2010 until he stepped down in September.

Yzerman was vice president of the Red Wings for four seasons before joining the Lightning front office. Holland is expected to remain with the franchise.

"Obviously, hired him when he retired to become part of the Red Wing management team," Holland said of Yzerman. "We're friends. And we're associates and we're friends. I was a part of something special. Winning Stanley Cups, a team on the ice that had high-profile players, the building was full. And we had massive disappointments. And we had four massive highs. You build relationships and then Steve comes in and you work with him."

"I got that relationship with [Dallas Stars general manager] Jimmy Nill, I got it with Steve Yzerman, I got it with [Toronto Maple Leafs coach] Mike Babcock. You build relationships that go for the rest of your life."

The Red Wings finished seventh in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division this season with a 32-40-10 record. Detroit hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2015-2016 season. The Red Wings' last Stanley Cup came in 2008.