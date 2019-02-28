Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl sliced through the Toronto Maple Leafs' defense for a sensational goal Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl cut through the Toronto Maple Leafs' defense for a power-play goal Wednesday night.

Draisaitl received a drop pass from Oilers captain Connor McDavid at center ice. The forward grabbed the puck and swiftly entered the offensive zone.

Draisaitl deked around Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin, who swiped his stick but failed to knock the puck away. Draisaitl carved deeper into Toronto's defense and maneuvered around defenseman Ron Hainsey with another deke.

The 23-year-old forward ignored contact from Hainsey and threw a backhand shot at Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen, who made a save on the first shot. Draisaitl kept battling between Hainsey and Toronto winger Connor Brown and buried his own rebound chance after a second back-handed shot.

Draisaitl's goal gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The Maple Leafs defeated the Oilers 6-2.

It was Draisaitl's 16th power-play score of the season and extended his point streak to eight games. He has 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) in 63 games this season.

The Oilers (26-30-7) remain close to the bottom of the Western Conference with 59 points. Edmonton plays the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.