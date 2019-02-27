Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak extends glove for sensational save

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak helped preserve the Bruins' lead with a phenomenal glove save in the second period against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

The Sharks, trailing Boston 3-1 midway through the second frame, were threatening on the power play. After a series of passes, San Jose forward Tomas Hertl misfired on a shot attempt, setting up a prime scoring chance for Sharks winger Kevin Labanc.

Labanc located the puck and attempted to shovel it into a wide-open net. Halak, while laying on the ice, reached out his left hand and gloved the puck on the red line to end the scoring opportunity.

Halak had 19 saves on 20 shots for a .950 save percentage in the Bruins' 4-1 victory over the Sharks. His lone goal allowed came in the first period when Logan Couture scored on the power play.

Halak has a 17-9-4 record in 32 appearances (30 starts) this season. He has a 2.29 goals-against average and .924 save percentage with four shutouts.

The Bruins goalie is 249-159-52 in 464 career NHL starts. He has a 2.49 career goals-against average with a .916 save percentage and 46 shutouts.

Boston sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning by 17 points. The Bruins play the Lightning on Thursday night in Boston.