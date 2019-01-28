Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas Stars

Former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (6) returned to the Dallas Stars after a trade Monday. File photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars acquired Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, the team announced Monday.

The Stars sent over a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in the trade. The fourth-round selection was originally obtained by the Stars from Pittsburgh on Dec. 19, 2017, in exchange for Oleksiak. Monday's move essentially reverses the first deal.

The 26-year-old Oleksiak played in 36 games for the Penguins this season and tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists). His four goals ranked second on the team among defensemen.

"Our blueline has been depleted by injury all season and acquiring Jamie will give us depth at defense," Stars general manager Jim Nill told the team's official website. "We know him very well and we're excited to have him back in the fold."

The Stars selected Oleksiak in the first round (14th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. Oleksiak has 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 223 career games with the Penguins and Stars.

The Penguins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 58 points. Dallas (52 points) holds the seventh seed in the Western Conference.