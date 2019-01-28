Philadelphia Flyers considering all options with Wayne Simmonds

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds' future with the franchise is in question as the NHL trade deadline approaches. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Forward Wayne Simmonds' time with the Philadelphia Flyers could be dwindling down as the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline approaches.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher met with reporters Monday and elaborated on Simmonds' future, but admitted he's not sure how the process will play out.

The 30-year-old Simmonds is in the final season of a six-year contract with an average annual salary of $3.97 million. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but the team could explore trade options before the deadline.

"I've had several conversations with Wayne and more importantly with his representation, had some meetings with them," Fletcher told reporters. "We all know where we stand, and I can't really predict how it's going to play out. But in the next few weeks, we'll have to resolve it one way or the other."

Fletcher declined to comment on whether the franchise extended a contract offer to Simmonds.

"I don't want to get into details, I don't think that's fair to the process," Fletcher said. "The dialogue has been clear. There's a tremendous amount of respect from our organization to Wayne. I think everything's been professional and the communication has been very clear."

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Simmonds in the second round (61st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft. The Kings traded Simmonds to the Flyers on June 23, 2011.

Simmonds has 15 goals this season, second on the Flyers behind forward Sean Couturier. He has 467 points (241 goals, 226 assists) in 810 career games with the Kings and Flyers.