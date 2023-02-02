LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks

1/5

Los Angeles forward LeBron James is 89 points shy of setting the record for the most points in NBA history. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should reach that mark within his next four games, according to his statistical averages and oddsmakers. James, 38, is averaging 30.2 points per game this season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers face the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and Saturday in respective road matchups. Advertisement

They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Cryto.com Arena. They then will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles. Oddsmakers say James is most likely to set the record against the Bucks. James would set the mark against the Thunder if he logs his season point averages.

"I didn't get to this point in my career by thinking about records or how many points I have or whatever the case may be," James told reporters after the Lakers beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday in New York.

"I just play the game the right way. I approach the game every night trying to be a triple threat, with scoring, rebounding, defending. ... I think maybe when I get super-duper close, it will be in the front of my mind.

"I don't ever try to put that type of pressure on myself. I just go out and play. ... I'm going to do it. It's just a matter of time of when I'm going to do it."

James scored 88 points over his last three games. His scored 117 points from December 28 through January 1 for his most points of the season during a three-game stretch. James has surpassed 89 points in every four-game stretch this season.

James scored 21 in his last meeting with the Pacers, a 116-115 loss on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles. He totaled 20 points in his last meeting with the Pelicans, a 120-117 win on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

"We are very excited," Lakers forward Anthony Davis told reporters, when asked Wednesday about James closing in on the record.

"It's a very huge accomplishment. I was fortunate enough to be here when he went to second. Now to be here chasing the first, the team is very excited. It will probably be a surreal moment for all of us."

James, the league's active leader in career points and rebounds, is also ranks No. 4 all-time in career assists and 45th in rebounds, overall. He ranks No. 3 in minutes played and No. 11 in games played.

His 27.2 career points per game trail only Michael Jordan (30.1), Wilt Chamberlain (30), Elgin Baylor (27.3) and Kevin Durant (27.2).

James' 10,338 career assists trail only John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091) and Chris Paul (11,249). Paul remains active, but James could pass Kidd in three or four seasons, if he choses to play into his 40s.

James averaged about 460 assists over his last four seasons for a total of 1,837. He trails Kidd by 1,753.

James said Wednesday that he doesn't plan to play long enough to pass Stockton, the all-time assist leader.

The Lakers will face the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Indianapolis.

