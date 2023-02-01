Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 8:28 PM

Kobe Bryant's iconic MVP jersey heads to auction

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
A Kobe Bryant game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers Jersey from his only MVP season is on display as part of the Zenith Part I auction at Sotheby's on Wednesday in New York City. The jersey could fetch up to $7 million, according to the auction house. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Kobe Bryant game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers Jersey from his only MVP season is on display as part of the Zenith Part I auction at Sotheby's on Wednesday in New York City. The jersey could fetch up to $7 million, according to the auction house. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his only Most Valuable Player season, which was memorialized in photos and murals, will be auctioned this week and could fetch as much as $7 million.

Sotheby's is marketing the signed number 24 basketball jersey that belonged to the late athlete as part of its Zenith Part 1 auction. The auction house says the jersey has an estimated market value of between $5 million and $7 million.

Advertisement

"It would be a record for a jersey. Kobe Bryant items, in general, have had a lot of precedent in a very high range," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's vice president and head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

"This jersey was worn by Kobe Bryant at the peak of his powers, during his only MVP season, for an astounding 25 games spread throughout an 8-month period," Sotheby's said, adding that the iconic gold jersey will be sold with other Bryant memorabilia and photos.

RELATED On This Day: Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash

The auction will be held a little more than three years after the death of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.

Advertisement

The jersey is the only gold uniform Bryant wore in the 2008 NBA Playoffs leading to the 2008 NBA Finals when the Lakers were crowned Western Conference Champions.

Bryant wore the jersey on April 23, 2008, in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Denver Nuggets, when he sank a 3-pointer with just over 5-minutes on the clock, securing the Lakers' 14-point lead.

RELATED Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Bulls jersey sells for record $10.1M

The image taken following that shot of Bryant screaming and grabbing his jersey has become one of the most iconic images of the late athlete and has been reprinted on Lakers memorabilia, as well as on murals across Los Angeles and the United States.

"That night, as he claimed victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, scoring 34 points, Kobe wore this jersey," Sotheby's wrote in the auction description.

Bryant wore the same jersey again to pose for his official portrait with his MVP award after the Lakers won the championship on May 7, 2008.

"From Lakers Media Day on Oct. 1, 2007, until the conclusion of the Western Conference Finals on May 29, 2008, this jersey was worn in 5 pre-season games, 14 regular season games and 6 playoff games," the auction house said.

Advertisement

"Sports artifacts with this type of long-term, heavy wear are a rarity in the collecting space," Sotheby's said. "Kobe Bryant scored 645 points in this jersey."

Latest Headlines

Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- On Wednesday evening, Texas plans to execute Wesley Ruiz despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the state's use of drugs long past their original expiration dates to kill prisoners.
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
WASHINGTON< Feb. 1 (UPI) -- At a House Judiciary Committee hearing Won "the Biden Border crisis," Republicans attack the Biden administration as soft on illegal immigration.
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a man in Ohio to a 10-year prison sentence for attempting to join the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq.
President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy have 'frank' conversation about U.S. debt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy have 'frank' conversation about U.S. debt
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was encouraged by his meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the national debt, which left him with the belief that an agreement can be reached.
Transportation Department announces $800M for traffic safety improvement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transportation Department announces $800M for traffic safety improvement
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $800 million in federal grants Wednesday for hundreds of infrastructure projects aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities.
Biden targets 'junk fees' for credit cards, travel, cable
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden targets 'junk fees' for credit cards, travel, cable
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has announced new progress on his "competition agenda" to cut junk fees from credit cards, airline tickets, internet services and hotels.
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
HUD launches new site, resources for domestic violence survivors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HUD launches new site, resources for domestic violence survivors
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced new resources Wednesday, to help survivors of domestic violence.
Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- After a delay caused by stormy weather, mourners gathered to honor the life of police-beating victim Tyre Nichols during a funeral Wednesday in Memphis.
Shooter kills 1, injures 3 at DC Metro station
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Shooter kills 1, injures 3 at DC Metro station
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One person is dead and three are injured after an alleged lone gunman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement