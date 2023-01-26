Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history

1/5

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard made 21 of 29 field goal attempts in a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Portland, Ore. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard attempted just 29 field goals and 10 free throws for the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent victory over the Utah Jazz. Lillard made 21 of his 29 attempts, including 9 of 15 of his 3-point attempts, in the 134-124 win Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. He made 9 of 10 free throw attempts. Advertisement

Karl Malone and James Harden are the only other players in NBA history to score at least 60 points on fewer than 29 attempts. Malone scored 61 on just 26 attempts in 1990. Harden scored 60 on 24 attempts in 2019. Malone and Harden each attempted 23 free throw attempts in those games.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Rick Barry is the only player to score at least 60 points on fewer than Lillard's 10 free throw attempts. Barry scored 64 with just five shots from the line in 1974. Lillard's true shooting percentage -- a statistic combining attempt statistics divided by points scored -- of 89.8% is the highest in history for a player who scored at least 60 points.

Advertisement

Lillard told reporters he wasn't aware of the historic significance of his efficient night.

"That's crazy," Lillard said at his postgame news conference. "I didn't know that. I'm just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw."

Lillard scored 17 points in the second quarter and 24 in the third quarter of Wednesday's win. He also totaled eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the victory.

Blazers forward Jerami Grant and guard Anfernee Simons chipped in 19 and 16 points, respectively. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points in the loss.

Lillard is averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game this season. The six-time All-NBA selection is also averaging 7.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Blazers (23-25) will host the Toronto Raptors (22-27) at 10 p.m. EST Saturday at Moda Center.

RELATED Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court