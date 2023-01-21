Trending
NBA
Jan. 21, 2023 / 4:22 PM

Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game

By Simon Druker
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into an altercation with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday’s game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into an altercation with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday’s game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into an altercation with several members of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies while sitting courtside during Friday's game in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The 54-year-old member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame was talking to Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks as the game approached halftime at Crypto.com Arena.

While the Grizzlies players began walking toward the locker room, something caused them to pivot and head directly at Sharpe, along with a large contingent of their bench. Players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, along with 6-foot-11 center Steven Adams, led the contingent of Memphis players confronting Sharpe.

The melee was captured on video as security and the game's referees stepped in, attempting to separate the two sides. The players were joined by Morant's father, Tee Morant, who left his seat to join the fracas.

The altercation continued until security personnel escorted Sharpe down the tunnel to a back area for halftime. He returned to his seat for the game's second half without incident.

Sharpe, who currently works as a commentator for Fox Sports, is a well-known and ardent supporter of Lakers forward LeBron James.

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave," Sharpe told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin during a brief halftime interview.

"They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron ... And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems."

Reaction was mixed following the Lakers' 122-121 win on a last-second Dennis Schroder layup and made foul shot.

"I ain't talking about that," Brooks told reporters after the game. "You can ask him. He's the blogger or whatever he is. I don't really care about all that. Next question."

Sharpe hugged Tee Morant after the game and the two shook hands. The elder Morant told reporters there were no hard feelings.

"Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our s---. South Carolina, stand up," he told ESPN.

James, who will soon become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, had no problem with what transpired.

"I mean, I ride with Shannon for 365 days, 366 on a leap year, 24/7," he told reporters after the win. "So, that's my guy. So I'll always have his back, and he's got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure."

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Sun are finalizing a deal to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams will miss at least 10 games due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points, including 55 in the second half and overtime, to set a franchise record and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ferocious comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Fists flew and one player appeared to get knocked unconscious during a bench melee, bringing three ejections in the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons' win over the Orlando Magic in Detroit.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history while carrying his team to a comeback victory in his latest epic performance, logging a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, extending the NBA's longest active winning streak to nine games.
