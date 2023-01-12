Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.

The Heat announced the suspension, which is without pay, late Wednesday. Dedmon was involved in the incident in the second quarter of the Heat's 112-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Miami.

"The Miami Heat have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of [Tuesday's] game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder," the Heat said.

Dedmon played for 4:47 on Tuesday before he was taken out in the second quarter. He then exchanged words with coaches as part of an outburst. Dedmon went on to swat his arm and hit a massage gun, launching it onto the court and nearly hitting teammate Max Strus.

Dedmon was then ejected from the game. The Heat went on to the narrow victory, fueled by a record 40 of 40 night from the free throw line. Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points.

Dedmon logged two points and three rebounds in his limited action. The 10-year veteran is averaging 2.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game over 29 appearances this season. Dedmon joined the Heat in the 2020-21 season and is signed through 2024-25.

"It's the Miami Heat," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters, when asked about Dedmon. "We are all a bunch of gnarly personalities. That part was unfortunate. Everything before that was the Miami Heat, but that part was unacceptable."

The Heat (22-20) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Miami.