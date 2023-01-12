Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 12, 2023 / 8:07 AM

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court

By Alex Butler

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.

The Heat announced the suspension, which is without pay, late Wednesday. Dedmon was involved in the incident in the second quarter of the Heat's 112-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Miami.

Advertisement

"The Miami Heat have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of [Tuesday's] game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder," the Heat said.

Dedmon played for 4:47 on Tuesday before he was taken out in the second quarter. He then exchanged words with coaches as part of an outburst. Dedmon went on to swat his arm and hit a massage gun, launching it onto the court and nearly hitting teammate Max Strus.

Dedmon was then ejected from the game. The Heat went on to the narrow victory, fueled by a record 40 of 40 night from the free throw line. Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points.

Advertisement

Dedmon logged two points and three rebounds in his limited action. The 10-year veteran is averaging 2.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game over 29 appearances this season. Dedmon joined the Heat in the 2020-21 season and is signed through 2024-25.

"It's the Miami Heat," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters, when asked about Dedmon. "We are all a bunch of gnarly personalities. That part was unfortunate. Everything before that was the Miami Heat, but that part was unacceptable."

RELATED Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks

The Heat (22-20) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Miami.

RELATED Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls

Read More

Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says

Latest Headlines

Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
NBA // 20 hours ago
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
NBA // 2 days ago
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams will miss at least 10 games due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
NBA // 1 week ago
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points, including 55 in the second half and overtime, to set a franchise record and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ferocious comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Pistons, Magic scuffle triggers three ejections
NBA // 1 week ago
Pistons, Magic scuffle triggers three ejections
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Fists flew and one player appeared to get knocked unconscious during a bench melee, bringing three ejections in the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons' win over the Orlando Magic in Detroit.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history while carrying his team to a comeback victory in his latest epic performance, logging a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks.
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, extending the NBA's longest active winning streak to nine games.
Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Mat Ishbia to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns for record $4B
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mortgage lender Mat Ishbia agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns for an NBA record $4 billion, current owner Robert Sarver announced.
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Louis Orr, who played eight NBA seasons and was a longtime coach and assistant at several college basketball programs, died after battling cancer, his family announced Friday. He was 64.
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his left shoulder in a loss to the Indiana Pacers and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the issue, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21
Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Georgia-TCU blowout was least-viewed College Football title game in two decades
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy after Australian Open withdrawal
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy after Australian Open withdrawal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement