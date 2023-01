Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (R) sustained a knee injury during a win over the Miami Heat on Sunday in Miami. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced. The Nets said Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Durant sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday in Miami. Advertisement

Sources told ESPN that the 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection is not expected to miss more than a month of action. Durant missed six weeks of the 2021-22 season due to an MCL sprain in his left knee.

He also missed more than a month of game time in 2017 when sprained his left MCL.

Durant, 34, averaged a team-high 29.7 points per game over his first 39 starts this season. He also is averaging 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Durant hasn't played in more than 55 games in a season since 2018-19. He is signed through 2025-26 campaign, with salaries of $44.1 million, $47.6 million, $51.1 million and $54.7 million due over the next four seasons.

Advertisement

The Nets (27-13) will host the Boston Celtics (29-12) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.