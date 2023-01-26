Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 26, 2023 / 8:37 AM

Stephen Curry ejected for mouthpiece throw for third time of NBA career, Warriors edge Grizzlies

By Alex Butler
1/5
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece -- for the third time of his career -- at the most crucial time of his latest game, but his Golden State Warriors still managed to rally past the Memphis Grizzlies.

The mouthpiece throw occurred with about 74 seconds remaining in the 122-120 victory Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry scored a game-high 34 points, including 21 in the second half, before his departure.

Advertisement

"He knows he can't make that mistake,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. ''To win the game after the Steph ejection was great. I liked the execution down the stretch.''

The Warriors led 116-114 at the time of Curry's ejection. Fellow sharpshooter Klay Thompson missed a pull-up jump shot at the start of the sequence. Guard Donte DiVincenzo then grabbed an offensive rebound to extend the possession. Curry eventually gained control of the ball. He then darted toward the rim before he threw a pass and ran back to the top of the 3-point arc.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole caught a pass while about five feet away from Curry. Poole, who didn't appear to see Curry, then launched a long 3-point attempt, which missed. Curry responded by clapping in frustration before he headed back to defend.

The Warriors star proceeded to put his right hand in his mouth to pull out his mouthpiece. He then threw the mouthpiece, which ricocheted off the court and flew toward the crowd.

RELATED At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'

Curry was immediately ejected for the infraction. He told reporters after the game that he "let his emotions get the best of him."

"It was a crucial time in the game, and the way that our season has gone, there are questions about a heightened sense of urgency and every detail matters," Curry said. "When you want something really bad and just getting a win...all that stuff does matter.

"I reacted in a way that obviously put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place."

Advertisement

Wednesday's game featured 24 lead changes and was tied 18 times. The Warriors trailed by as many as 10 points. Thompson and Poole scored seven and six points, respectively, over the first 12 minutes to help the Warriors take a 24-22 edge into the second quarter.

Star guard Ja Moran then scored 11 in the second to help the Grizzlies take a 54-53 lead at halftime. Fellow guard Desmond Bane scored 13 in the third, with Morant adding 10, to help the Grizzlies outscore the Warriors 42-37 in the third quarter.

The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 32-24 down the stretch to seal the victory. Poole scored 13 over the final 12 minutes. The Warriors trailed by 10 points with about six minutes remaining. They then outscored the Grizzlies 17-4 over the next four minutes to take a 3-point edge.

Bane made a free throw to cut the deficit to two points before Curry was ejected on the Warriors' next possession. Morant tied the score on the next possession.

Morant went on to make two free throws with 26.6 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a one-point edge. Thompson hit a 3-pointer about 12 seconds later, but Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke answered with game-tying dunk. Poole then won the game with a layup with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Poole totaled 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win. He joked with Curry after the game by throwing his mouthpiece when the two embraced in a Chase Center tunnel.

Thompson made five 3-pointers and totaled 24 points. Morant logged 29 points and 12 assists in the loss. Bane chipped in 20 points for the Grizzlies.

Curry, who is averaging 29.3 points per game this season, was first ejected for a mouthpiece throw in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals. He was ejected for the same infraction in a 2017 game against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies (31-17) will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Warriors (24-24) will host the Toronto Raptors (22-27) at 10 p.m. Friday at Chase Center.

Read More

Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court

Latest Headlines

Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
NBA // 4 days ago
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday's game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
NBA // 1 week ago
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
NBA // 1 week ago
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Sun are finalizing a deal to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams will miss at least 10 games due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points, including 55 in the second half and overtime, to set a franchise record and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ferocious comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Pistons, Magic scuffle triggers three ejections
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Pistons, Magic scuffle triggers three ejections
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Fists flew and one player appeared to get knocked unconscious during a bench melee, bringing three ejections in the second quarter of the Detroit Pistons' win over the Orlando Magic in Detroit.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic posts historic 60-21-10 triple double
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history while carrying his team to a comeback victory in his latest epic performance, logging a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
Australian Open tennis: Paul wins all-USA quarterfinal, Djokovic edges Rublev
Australian Open tennis: Paul wins all-USA quarterfinal, Djokovic edges Rublev
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Seven-time All-Star Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement