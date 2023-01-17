Trending
NBA
Jan. 17, 2023 / 6:07 PM

At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'

By Joe Fisher
The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys following a ceremony honoring the team's 2022 championship at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys following a ceremony honoring the team's 2022 championship at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a native of Oakland, Calif., where the Warriors played for 48 years, welcomed the organization, stating she has been a fan throughout her life. The meeting was broadcast by the White House on YouTube.

"It gives me immense personal pride as the Vice President of the United States to say dub nation is in the house," Harris said with laughter.

"My pride in the Warriors today is not only because they win, but these players, these coaches and this entire organization consistently stands for the principles of equity, equality and justice."

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals in June.

All-Star point guard Steph Curry entered the ceremony with Biden and was met with applause.

"The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House," Biden emphasized.

No NBA Champions made the traditional visit to the White House during the presidency of Donald Trump. The Cleveland Cavaliers visited with President Obama after beating the Warriors in 2016. The next champions to visit were the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

"Look at what this team does, speaking out against racism, standing up for equality," Biden said. "Encouraging people to vote. Rallying the country against gun violence."

Biden thanked coach Steve Kerr for being outspoken against gun violence on several occasions, most famously in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last May. Kerr spoke at a press briefing with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier in the day. Kerr said he and several players took part in discussions on curbing gun violence with members of the Biden administration.

Biden opened by greeting Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, as well other delegates from California in attendance, which included Rep. Eric Swalwell. He said the White House is monitoring the flooding in California that has caused millions of people to evacuate their homes.

Biden will travel to California on Thursday to witness the damage firsthand.

"Difficult moments like this remind us that we are one America," he said.

During the White House press briefing before the ceremony Curry thanked the Biden administration for securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December.

"It's a great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all the hard work and diligence in getting Brittney Griner home," he said. "It means a lot to know that she's here and home safe with her family."

Golden State plays the Celtics at Boston on Thursday.

San Francisco celebrates Golden State Warriors' NBA championship with parade

The San Francisco Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes the NBA Finals MVP trophy out to the fans during a parade up Market Street to celebrate the team's championship in San Francisco on June 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

