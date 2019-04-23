Los Angeles Lakers interview Jason Kidd for head coaching job

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd met with the Lakers on Monday for the team's head coaching vacancy. Kidd became the third candidate to interview for the job, joining Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach and Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd interviewed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the team's head coaching vacancy.

Sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that Kidd met with general manager Rob Pelinka and team executive Kurt Rambis on Monday. The interview was held at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., and lasted for several hours, according to ESPN.

Kidd becomes the third candidate to meet with the Lakers after the franchise sat down with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who both interviewed last week. Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is also scheduled to interview for the position. Williams and Lue are expected to have follow-up meetings with the Lakers, according to ESPN.

The 46-year-old Kidd previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Bucks. He was fired by the Bucks during the 2017-18 season. He had a 183-190 record in four-plus seasons with the Nets and Bucks.

Kidd, much like Lue and Howard, has ties to Lakers star forward LeBron James. Kidd was an Olympic teammate of James in 2008, when the U.S. team won the gold medal in Beijing. While playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Kidd defeated James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The Lakers and former head coach Luke Walton mutually parted ways this month. Walton later became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.