Los Angeles Lakers to meet with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Lakers officials plan to travel to meet with Williams between Games 2 and 3 of the 76ers' first-round playoff series. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to meet with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams this week.

Sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that Lakers officials plan to talk with Williams between Games 2 and 3 of the 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is leading the search for the franchise's next head coach following the departure of Luke Walton. The Lakers and Walton parted ways Friday after three seasons.

Williams spent the previous two years in the San Antonio Spurs' front office. He returned to coaching this season as 76ers coach Brett Brown's top assistant. He was an associate head coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder and coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons.

The Lakers also plan to meet with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, according to ESPN. Lue coached Lakers star LeBron James and the Cavs to an NBA championship in 2016.

Howard won two titles (2012-13) with James while playing for the Heat. He became an assistant coach with Miami in 2013 and coached James before the forward returned to the Cavaliers. Howard was a college teammate of Pelinka at the University of Michigan.

The 76ers and Nets play Game 2 Monday night. The series resumes for Game 3 Thursday in Brooklyn.