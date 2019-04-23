Lakers to have second meeting with Tyronn Lue

April 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have a second interview planned with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue about their vacant coaching position.

Both the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic report Lue will meet with Lakers officials Wednesday.

Lue's first interview was last Friday in Newport Beach with general manager Rob Pelinka.

The interview Wednesday will be with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, as well as a second chat with Pelinka.

Lue led the Cavaliers to a championship as their coach in the 2016 season. He is the only coach in NBA history to lead a team back in the Finals from down 3-1.

The 41-year-old took over the Cavaliers midway into the 2015-16 season, leading them to a NBA title.

The following two seasons the Cavs went a combined 101-63, losing in the Finals both seasons to the Golden State Warriors.

Overall with Cleveland Lue went 128-83.

Lue was fired this past season by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as the team went 0-6 to begin the season.

He also was on the Lakers' roster as a reserve in both 2000 and 2001 -- years the team won championships.

The Times reports that along with Lue, the Lakers are interested in Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and plan a second interview with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams.

The Lakers and coach Luke Walton parted ways two days after the end of the regular season.