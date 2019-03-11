Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. takes flight for fierce dunk vs. Raptors

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. scored just four points, but had a powerful one-handed finish on a fourth quarter alley-oop during a loss to the Toronto Raptors Sunday in Miami. Photo courtesy of the NBA

March 11 (UPI) -- Miami Heat swingman Derrick Jones Jr. showed off his spring game with a hovering dunk during a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The soaring smash came in the final minutes of the Heat's 125-104 loss to Toronto Sunday in Miami. The Heat trailed 117-93 when Bam Adebayo and Jones took off on a breakaway. Adebayo neared the rim before lobbing a pass back for Jones.

Jones elevated high before grabbing the ball with his left hand. He managed to make the snag and throw the ball through the rim in the same motion, elating the crowd at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Adebayo had a team-high 19 points for the Heat. Jones scored four points in the loss. Kyle Lowry netted a game-high 24 points and had 10 assists and six rebounds for the Raptors.

The Heat host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Miami. The Raptors battle the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.