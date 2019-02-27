Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George scored a team-high 25 points, including a huge first quarter finish, in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in Denver. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George got some major air time during a dunk against the Denver Nuggets.

The six-time All-Star took flight in the first quarter of the Thunder's 121-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday at Pepsi Center in Denver. Oklahoma City led 9-7 with about 8:25 remaining in the first frame when George caught long pass from Russell Westbrook.

George sprinted down the left flank and took one step into the paint before elevating.

He pulled the ball far back in his right hand and appeared to be hovering in the air before he completing the dunk with a ferocious throw down on the rim. The Thunder bench was in awe of the slam before it gave props to George.

George led the Thunder with 25 points. He also had eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in the loss. Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 36 points for the Nuggets. Jokic also pulled down 10 boards for the Nuggets.

George is averaging a career-high 29.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. His career-best 2.3 steals per game are also the most in the league.