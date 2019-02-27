Heat's Bam Adebayo floats over Warriors' Kevin Durant for alley-oop slam

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo threw down a thunderous alley-oop slam over Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during the first half Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena.

Heat forward Justise Winslow recorded a steal and raced up the court on the fast break. Winslow slowed down and looked at Adebayo, who prepared his jump on the left elbow.

Winslow lobbed a pass into the air and Adebayo snatched the ball over Durant for a two-handed power dunk. Durant picked up a foul on the play, and Adebayo converted the and-one.

Now THIS is a #BAMSLAM that ya gotta watch a few times! ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/FmdfPd4y91 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2019

Adebayo's dunk and free throw contributed to the Heat's 74 first-half points against the Warriors, the best half for Miami this season. The Kentucky product had six points in the first two quarters.

Adebayo started in place of Hassan Whiteside, who sat out with a hip pointer. It was his seventh start of the season. He averaged 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his other six starts.

Adebayo was averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per game this year prior to Wednesday's contest against Golden State.

Miami plays the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.