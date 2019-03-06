Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) had a big-time third quarter block of Kevin Durant during the Celtics' win against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday in Oakland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum got all of a Kevin Durant dunk, stuffing the All-Star with both hands during a win against the Golden State Warriors.

Tatum's rejection came with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics' 128-95 trashing of the reigning NBA champions Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Celtics led 84-63 when Durant caught a pass from Stephen Curry while on a breakaway. Durant ducked into the paint and went up near the rim, but Tatum came flying in and took the shot from Durant's hands, before taking off in transition.

Tatum had 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in the win. Durant scored 18 points for the Warriors. Gordon Hayward scored a game-high 30 points and had seven rebounds for Boston. Curry led the Warriors with 23 points.

The Celtics take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors host the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. Friday in Oakland.