Phil Mickelson hits flop shot over fellow golfer's head from feet away

July 17 (UPI) -- Five-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson showed off his latest flop shot on Tuesday at the Open Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland.

"Lefty" picked up a chipping wedge for his token trick shot, while standing next to a Callaway truck. Fellow golfer Gary Evans stood only two or three feet in front of Mickelson's ball as the golfer revved up to strike it.

Mickelson swung the club, lofting the ball perfectly over the Evans' head. The ball cleared the Evans by about a foot, before landing a few feet behind him.

Mickelson has a habit of hitting the flop shot. He explained his secrets in a 2013 video with Callaway wedge designer Roger Cleveland.

Retweet if you’d let Phil flop it over you from a tight lie two feet in front of tour face 😳



"The key to this shot is keeping the leading edge low," Mickelson said. "If my hands stop and I try to flip it up like a lob shot, the leading edge is going to go right into the ball and blade it and you are going to feel the effect."

Mickelson said he puts his weight forward to help him keep the leading edge of the club down and drive it underneath the ball. By opening the face and driving the leading edge underneath the ball, he is able to get the ball to pop up and come in softly.

The 2018 Open Championship tees off at 6:35 a.m. on Carnoustie's Championship course. Mickelson tees off with Satoshi Kodaira and Rafa Cabrera Bello at 8:04 a.m. Thursday and Friday in Scotland.

"Lefty" has one Claret Jug in his trophy case. He won the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield Golf Links in Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland.