Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins amateur golf tournament by 9 strokes

Tony Romo may have retired from playing in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he is through with competitive sports.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst matched his old jersey number by breezing to a staggering nine-stroke win at the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship. He also won the tournament in 2004.

"I stayed aggressive," Romo told The (Racine) Journal Times. "I took mostly conservative lines and aggressive swings, and that's the approach you take when you have a lead. When you're hitting it as solid as I've been hitting it, you can trust it -- commit to the swing and hit it.

"I was able to do that throughout the week. It was hard to do when you're not hitting it where you're aiming, but I was [doing that] this week."

Romo bolted out of the blocks with an opening-round 68 at Racine Country Club before adding a 71 at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course to claim a five-shot advantage going into the final round. He then posted a 2-under on the final round at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The 38-year-old Romo made his PGA Tour debut in March after accepting a sponsor's exemption into the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He finished in last place at 15-over par and missed the cut by 16 strokes.

Romo tried to qualify for the 2018 U.S. Open in April, but failed to get out of the opening stage of qualifying.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection also tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2008, 2010 and 2011. In 2010, he made it to sectional qualifying but had to withdraw in order to participate in organized team activities with the Cowboys.

Romo is the all-time leading passer in Cowboys history with 34,183 yards and 248 touchdown passes.

Injuries and the emergence of Dak Prescott at quarterback ultimately derailed Romo's football career.