Chubb Classic: John Daly sinks hole-in-one

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Golfer John Daly made a hole-in-one on Sunday at the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic at TwinEagles Golf Club's Talon Course in Collier County, Fla.

He aced the 162-yard, par-3 while wearing American flag pants.

For clarity: this is the same John Daly who used a tallboy of beer as a tee before chugging said beer, not the American Olympian John Daly competing in the skeleton in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Now that we have that cleared up, let's get back to the Chubb Classic.

Daly walked over to the 16th hole on Sunday and decided to flex his iron play. He hacked at the ball on his tee shot, sending it up into the air and bouncing onto the green. The ball slowly rolled directly into the hole.

The 51-year-old golfer celebrated by hugging his caddie, pumping his fist and giving a high-five to a woman from the gallery. Daly is currently ranked No. 1,157 in the world, but he finished eighth after Sunday's final round of the Chubb Classic. Daly finished the tournament by carding a 13-under-par 203. American Joe Durant won the tournament with a 19-under-par 197.

Daly eagled the 13th hole. He also had four pars, four birdies, three bogeys and two eagles on his final 13 holes in the final round.