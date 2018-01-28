Tiger Woods: Fan screams during putt, infuriating golfer at Farmers

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods was miffed after a fan yelled during one of his putts Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Woods, who made his first cut on the PGA Tour in more than two years Friday, was eyeing a 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 before the rude gesture. He measured the shot stoically before bringing his putter back.

Just as he was about to stop his backswing, a fan from the gallery yelled "get in the hole!'"

Woods missed the putt a little bit to the right. He rose up his hand, obviously annoyed by the scream. The gallery sang a chorus of "get him out of here" requests. Woods tapped in the next shot for par, missing out on his first birdie of the day.

some idiot just yelled in Tiger's backswing. Totally ridiculous. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/HA7fbWD393 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

Tiger shot a 1-under-par 71 on Friday, putting him at a 1-under 143 for the tournament. He carded a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday, despite being wild off of the tee.

He went on to birdie No. 14, 16 and 18 on Sunday. Woods was 3-under-par for the tournament and was even par through 16 holes in the final round. Jason Day led the tournament with a 12-under-par through 10 holes.

Woods entered Sunday's final round eight strokes behind leader Alex Noren.