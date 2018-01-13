Hawaiian man ignores missile threat to finish his round of golf

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A man in Hawaii decided to play a round of golf, despite being warned that a missile was coming toward the islands.

Alohi Gardner tweeted a video taken by her father on Saturday.

"My father will live and die golfing," Gardner tweeted.

A false alarm was sent to many Hawaiians in the early morning Saturday, claiming they were in the path of a ballistic missile.

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the warning said on smartphones.

Government officials followed the message by saying it was a mistake and there was not an incoming missile.

"If you are watching this video, that means I didn't make it," Mark Gardner said in the video. "Because of the missile that is coming toward Hawaii. I just parred the last hole and just hit the shiznick out of my ball."

"I love y'all, but I'm playing golf. It's the last thing I'm gonna do."

Gardner is a high school math teacher. Alohi Gardner tweeted that her father hadn't received the message on his phone by the time they called him.

"When we talked on the phone, he sounded calm," she tweeted. "And tried to make myself and my family feel that everything will be OK and that he loved us. And that video was just his way of lightening the mood like he always does."