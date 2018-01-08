Dustin Johnson nearly aces 433-yard par 4 at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Dustin Johnson came up a little bit short, missing a hole-in-one on a par-4 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Johnson's mammoth drive on the 433-yard hole landed about six inches from the cup on No. 12 on Sunday at the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The hole has a 3.8 scoring average, according to the PGA Tour.

"Like that of an earlier time, the twelfth is somewhat reminiscent of 'The Alps' hole at The National Golf Links," the PGA Tour says in it's description of the hole on its official website.

"A statistically long par four, it is transformed into a drive-and-pitch hole by the prevailing wind. An accurate and carrying tee shot to the top of the hill leaves a short pitch to a small concave green with steep slopes surrounding. The bunkers guarding the putting surface on all but the front side are placed more to frame the target and prevent errant approaches from further harm than for penalty."

Johnson was leading the tournament by five strokes when he stepped up to the hole. He pulled out his driver and smacked the ball, using the 12 mph wind at his back. It bounced down the fairway and rolled onto the green, before stopping directly in front of the hole.

"I missed it a little," Johnson said, before tapping his follow-up shot in for eagle. "Hit it a little thin. Came up a little short."

Johnson carded an 8-under in his final round and was 24-under to win the tournament ahead of Jon Rahm and Brian Harman. The No. 1 golfer on the planet hit No. 12 for par, birdie and two eagles through four rounds of the tournament.