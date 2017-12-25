2018 Masters: Ernie Els gets exemption to play

Ernie Els acknowledged a "Great Xmas" present on Twitter after receiving an exemption to play in the 2018 Masters at Augusta on Christmas Eve.

The 48-year-old had thought the 2017 tournament would be his swan song at Augusta as his five-year exemption after winning the 2012 Open Championship was about to expire.

If Els does accept the invite, it will be his 24th Masters appearance. He has finished second twice and has finished in the top 10 six times.

The last time a major championship issued a special exemption, Ryo Ishikawa in 2013.