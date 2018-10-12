University of Connecticut linebacker Eli Thomas is in stable condition after he was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

The school announced in a statement Wednesday night that Thomas was transported to a hospital earlier in the day. Aside from providing his condition, the university added that it "will not share additional details at this time."

Thomas did not play in each of the Huskies' past two games -- losses to Cincinnati and Memphis. He suffered a neck injury in a loss at Syracuse in Week 4.

It's unclear if the neck injury was the reason for the junior linebacker's hospitalization.

Thomas is in his first season with the Huskies. The 6-foot, 218-pounder registered 11 tackles in the first three games, including a season-high five tackles at Boise State in Week 2.

The highlight of Thomas' season came in Week 3, when he notched a game-ending sack against Rhode Island in the Huskies' lone victory.

A native of Elmira, N.Y., Thomas previously played at Lackawanna College (Scranton, Pa.), where he was limited to a total of four games due to a string of serious knee injuries.

Thomas attended a football camp at Connecticut and played well enough for the school to offer him a scholarship, the New Haven Register reported.