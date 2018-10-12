Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked for a loss against Alabama at the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is planning to visit North Carolina this weekend.

Bryant, who announced he planned to transfer from Clemson last month after losing his starting job to Trevor Lawrence, has been in contact with the Tar Heels' coaching staff, 247sports.com reported.

There is a high demand for Bryant, who will have one year of eligibility remaining. He also is scheduled to visit Arkansas on Oct. 20 and has drawn the interest of more than 15 Power Five programs, Rivals.com reported.

Arkansas will mark the first official visit for Bryant, who started the first four games for Clemson this season but was splitting time with Lawrence. He will be making an unofficial visit to North Carolina.

"I'm excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer," Bryant told Rivals.com.

Because he will be a graduate transfer, Bryant will not have to sit out a season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Bryant made 18 consecutive starts for the Tigers, posting a 16-2 record and guiding Clemson to the College Football Playoffs last year.

In four games this season, Bryant completed 36 of 54 passes for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 130 yards and two scores.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bryant finished the 2017 season with 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games. He also rushed for 665 yards and 11 scores.