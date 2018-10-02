Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose accidentally shot himself in the upper torso and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple media outlets reported.

DuBose, who was struck by a bullet from a .38 caliber handgun, was able to drive himself from his family's farm to Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. He was then airlifted to the Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Ala.

While initial reports had DuBose sustaining the injury while hunting, it was later reported that it came as the coach was cutting grass*.

"The family member said the pistol was being used for protection against snakes while cutting grass on the farm," according to WAAO-FM. "Somehow, the pistol accidentally discharged while he was riding the mower, striking DuBose and eventually lodging in the clavicle area of his body."

DuBose played as a defensive lineman under Hall of Fame coach Bear Bryant from 1972-74 and then served as head coach from 1997-2000. He posted a 24-23 record and won the SEC title in 1999 before losing his job a year later amid an NCAA investigation that resulted in a two-year bowl ban and five years of probation for the school.

The 65-year-old DuBose later served as the head coach at Millsaps College, compiling a 33-10 mark while guiding the team to two NCAA Division III playoff berths.