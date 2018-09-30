Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins steps around Penn State cornerback John Reid to throw a 47-yard pass to Binjimen Victor for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 27-26 Buckeyes' victory at Beaver Stadium in State College , Pennsylvania on September 29, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins tossed a pair of touchdowns with less than 7:00 remaining and the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes charged past the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-26 in a battle of ranked Big Ten teams Saturday.

Ohio State overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring the winning touchdown on a thrilling length-of-the-field drive that ended when K.J. Hill went 24 yards off a short Haskins pass at the 2:03 mark. The drive began at the Ohio State 4-yard line with 4:35 to go.

This was the second consecutive season in which Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) overcame a large deficit to defeat Penn State (4-1, 2-1). This time, it kept the Buckeyes' college football playoff hopes alive.

Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley compiled 461 total yards, including a career-high 175 on the ground, with two touchdown passes to help the home team build a 26-14 advantage.

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Tua Tgaovailoa complete all eight of his passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the defending national champions rolled to a 49-0 halftime lead before burying the visiting Ragin' Cajuns.

The Crimson Tide (5-0) also used Jalen Hurts and third-stringer Mac Jones in what amounted to little more than a scrimmage.

Alabama has now scored at least 45 points five consecutive times for the first time in the history of the program.

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

D'Andre Swift rushed for two touchdowns and the Georgia defense did the rest in smothering SEC rival Tennessee at home.

The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) also received two rushing scores from freshman quarterback Justin Fields.

The Volunteers (2-3, 0-2) managed just 209 yards of total offense.

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

Running back Travis Etienne scored on a two-yard run with 41 seconds left in the game to lift Clemson to a hard-fought ACC win over visiting Syracuse.

Etienne had three TDs and 203 yards rushing to help the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) overcome the loss of new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was knocked out of the game with a possible concussion.

The Orange (4-1, 1-1) just missed out on their first 5-0 start in 31 years.

LSU 45, Ole Miss 16

Joe Burrow dominated to the tune of 292 yards passing, including three touchdown strikes, rushing for another 96 and a score, as LSU raced to a home win over SEC foe Ole Miss.

Burrow is in his first season with the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) after arriving as graduate transfer from Ohio State and completed 18 of 25 passes for 388 yards -- the fourth-most in a single game in LSU history.

Ole Miss (3-2, 0-2) stayed within striking until late in the third quarter, but seemed to run out of gas in the fourth.