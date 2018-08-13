Former University of Central Florida Knights head coach Scott Frost tips his cap after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the burglary of Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost's home, ESPN.com reported Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested last week, and two males, ages 16 and 20, have been arrested since then.

The 16-year-old was identified and taken to a youth services center late last week. Also, 20-year-old Andrew Williams was arrested Saturday on a burglary charge, Angela Sands, public information officer for the Lincoln Police Department, told ESPN.com.

Several pairs of stolen shoes have been recovered, but investigators are still searching for additional items. The unrecovered items were reported to be valued at approximately $50,000.

Items were reported missing from Frost's new home in Lincoln, Neb., on July 29.

Frost's home has been under renovation for the past four months, and it was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

The arrested girl possessed one pair of the five sets of shoes reported stolen. A signed Central Florida helmet and other memorabilia were listed as missing in the police report.

Also listed in the report were 14 championship rings Frost had acquired while at Oregon and UCF and as a player at Nebraska. However, the rings were later found at the home.

After coaching UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, the 43-year-old Frost returned to his alma mater in December to become the Cornhuskers' head coach. He spent seven years as an assistant coach at Oregon before taking over at UCF two years ago.

Frost and his wife have an eight-month-old son, but the family has not yet moved into the home located in northwest Lincoln.

Frost will coach his first game at Nebraska on Sept. 1 when the Cornhuskers host Akron.