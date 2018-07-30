Former University of Central Florida Knights head coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines against Auburn during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

More than $165,000 worth of memorabilia was stolen from the home of new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, according to Lincoln, Neb., police, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The house, which is being renovated, was not occupied when burglars took two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon rings, two Central Florida rings and five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, Capt. Danny Reitan told ESPN.

Police said the burglary took place sometime between Friday evening and Sunday evening. The burglars apparently gained access through an unlocked door in the garage.

There are no suspects at the moment.

After coaching UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, the 43-year-old Frost returned to his alma mater in December to become the Cornhuskers' head coach.

He spent seven years as an assistant coach at Oregon before taking over at UCF two years ago.

Frost and his wife have an eight-month-old son, but the family has not yet moved into the home located in northwest Lincoln.