Alabama Crimson Tide RB Najee Harris considered transferring

Running back Najee Harris, who went to Alabama as one of the top running backs in the Class of 2017, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he considered transferring after his freshman year.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pounder out of Antioch (Calif.) High School, said he is sticking around because he believes the Crimson Tide offer him the best path to the NFL.

"The only thing I can tell you is, I hope I'm on the field more," Harris said. "Last year was the worst feeling. That whole season was mentally challenging.

" ... I'm so determined. I can't have fun unless I achieve my goals, or else I'll be thinking about that the whole time."

Harris finished last season with only 61 carries for 370 yards, fourth on the team in both categories.

After the season, Harris met with then-running backs coach Burton Burns and had two one-on-one conversations with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Saban told Harris he must polish his pass-blocking skills, but also said: "You're going to play a lot this year."

Interestingly, quarterback Tua Tagavailova also considered leaving Alabama, but then both freshmen wound up playing key roles as the Crimson Tide rallied in the second half to beat Georgia, 26-23, in overtime in the CFP national championship game.

While Tagavailova received most of the credit after replacing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and throwing three touchdown passes, Harris had six carries for 64 yards, including runs of 16, 35 and 11 yards.

However, playing time still might not come easy for Harris, who is in a crowded backfield that includes senior Damien Harris and junior Josh Jacobs.