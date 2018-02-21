Home / Sports News / College Football

Report: ECU grad transfer QB Minshew to visit Alabama

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 21, 2018 at 4:31 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Alabama is still in the hunt for another quarterback who could play next season, and East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew might be the answer.

Minshew has already left East Carolina in search of another school to spend his final college season, and al.com reported that he will visit the Alabama campus this weekend.

The possible addition of Minshew, who would be eligible to play next season, would be a hedge against the possibility that sophomore Jalen Hurts might transfer.

Hurts was the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for each of the past 29 games. However, he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during the national championship game, with the freshman leading Alabama to a comeback victory.

Tagovailoa appears to be the leading candidate to be the Crimson Tide's starter next season, which leaves Hurts as a backup.

If Hurts leaves, Minshew could give Alabama an experienced backup next season, and he could step in if Tagovailoa struggles or is injured.

Minshew started five games for the Pirates last season, and he completed 57.2 percent of his passes with 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Pirates finished the season 3-9.

Before he left East Carolina, Minshew was scheduled to be the Pirates' starting quarterback in 2018.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Jalen Hurts
Trending Stories
5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals 5-time medalist Hedrick: 'Difficult' to see U.S. behind in medals
Finland upsets Russia for women's hockey bronze Finland upsets Russia for women's hockey bronze
Lightning's Kurcherov five-holes Holtby with same move from All-Star Game Lightning's Kurcherov five-holes Holtby with same move from All-Star Game
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth Pyeongchang medal count: Norway ups lead, USA tied for fourth
Italian skier Goggia crowned, Vonn finishes third in final Olympic women's downhill Italian skier Goggia crowned, Vonn finishes third in final Olympic women's downhill
Loading...