Report: ECU grad transfer QB Minshew to visit Alabama

Alabama is still in the hunt for another quarterback who could play next season, and East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew might be the answer.

Minshew has already left East Carolina in search of another school to spend his final college season, and al.com reported that he will visit the Alabama campus this weekend.

The possible addition of Minshew, who would be eligible to play next season, would be a hedge against the possibility that sophomore Jalen Hurts might transfer.

Hurts was the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for each of the past 29 games. However, he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during the national championship game, with the freshman leading Alabama to a comeback victory.

Tagovailoa appears to be the leading candidate to be the Crimson Tide's starter next season, which leaves Hurts as a backup.

If Hurts leaves, Minshew could give Alabama an experienced backup next season, and he could step in if Tagovailoa struggles or is injured.

Minshew started five games for the Pirates last season, and he completed 57.2 percent of his passes with 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Pirates finished the season 3-9.

Before he left East Carolina, Minshew was scheduled to be the Pirates' starting quarterback in 2018.