Baker Mayfield decides not to attend 2018 NFL Draft

Baker Mayfield may stay away from the NFL draft in April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Despite projections that the former Oklahoma quarterback will be drafted in the first round, Mayfield is not planning to attend, NBCSports reported Monday.

Mayfield was in Fort Worth on Monday night to receive the Davey O'Brien Award.

It is not uncommon for first-round draft picks to stay away. Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook were not there last year. Garrett ended up as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

In 2015, two of the top quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, decided against attending.

Some players are concerned that they'll be stuck in the draft room while being passed over while other players are selected.

Mayfield is one of four quarterbacks projected to be selected on the first night of this year's draft along with Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff this past season.