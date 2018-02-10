Notebook: London won't return to Michigan State

Michigan State running back Madre London wrote on Twitter on Friday that he will not return for his final year of eligibility.

London wrote that he is graduating in May and decided not to play with the Spartans next season.

London rushed 83 times for 304 yards last season. After rushing for 500 yards as a redshirt freshman, London has not been able to duplicate that production.

--Kentucky redshirt sophomore linebacker Eli Brown is leaving the program and plans to transfer.

Brown and the university confirmed a report that the heralded four-star recruit in the Class of 2015 is no longer part of the team.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Brown redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and played in 12 games in 2016. This past season, he was limited to five games because of injury and finished with 38 tackles, including two for loss, as the backup to starting weakside linebacker Jordan Jones.

--Rutgers sophomore wide receiver Dacoven Bailey was dismissed from the school in January after being charged with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Texas.

KXII, a Texas television station, first reported the incident. Bailey is one of four men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl last July in his hometown of Pilot Point, Texas. Denton County (Texas) Sheriff's Office records indicate that Bailey was charged with sexual assault Dec. 29 and released from jail the next day on a $20,000 bond.

Bailey played in nine games for the Scarlet Knights last season and caught nine passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. He also saw action on defense and special teams, logging 11 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.