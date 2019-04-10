Tiger Woods hasn't won the Masters since 2005. He has four total victories at the tournament held annually at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tees times for the 2019 Masters golf tournament have been revealed and Tiger Woods likes his chances.

The four-time green jacket winner tees off in group 14 with Haoton Li and Jon Rahm at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Andrew Landry, Adam Long and Corey Conners are the first group to tee off in the first round, starting at 8:30 a.m. World No. 1 Justin Rose tees off with No. 22 Phil Mickelson and No. 5 Justin Thomas at 1:49 p.m. in group 28.

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson tees off with No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 14 Jason Day in group 27 at 1:38 p.m.

Masters favorite and world No. 3 Rory McIlroy tees off at 11:15 a.m. with No. 9 Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.

World No. 4 Brooks Koepka tees off in the last group at 2 p.m. Thursday, along with No. 11 Paul Casey and No. 33 Jordan Spieth.

Woods, 43, hasn't won at the Masters since 2005. He hasn't won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods sits at 14 major titles, four behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus.

He said he has worked his way back into being one of the players that "can win events," when he met with the media for the first time this year at Augusta National.

Woods tied for 32nd at the Masters in 2018. He tied for 17th at the 2015 Masters. He tied for fourth at the 2011 Masters and 2010 Masters, after placing second in 2008 and 2007 at Augusta National. Woods tied for third following his win in 2005.

"I feel like I can win," Woods said. "I've proven that I can do it and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year."

"I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things to go my way and not throw away a couple of shots here and there, which I was able to do at East Lake. I've worked my way back into one of the players that can win events."

Group 2: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway at 8:41 a.m.

Group 3: Mike Wir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell at 8:52 a.m.

Group 4: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding at 9:03 a.m.

Group 5: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya at 9:14 a.m.

Group 6: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.J. Holmes at 9:25 a.m.

Group 7: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard at 9:36 a.m.

Group 8: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell at 9:47 a.m.

Group 9: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson at 9:58 a.m.

Group 10: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley at 10:09 a.m.

Group 11: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland at 10:31 a.m.

Group 12: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman at 10:42 a.m.

Group 13: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland at 10:53 a.m.

Group 16: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire at 11:26 a.m.

Group 17: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling at 11:37 a.m.

Group 18: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink at 11:48 a.m.

Group 19: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen at 11:59 a.m.

Group 20: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz at 12:10 p.m.

Group 21: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick at 12:32 p.m.

Group 22: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula at 12:43 p.m.

Group 23: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira at 12:54 p.m.

Group 24: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar at 1:05 p.m.

Group 25: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton at 1:16 p.m.

Group 26: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira at 1:27 p.m.

The Masters will be televised from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN with a live-stream from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Masters.com.