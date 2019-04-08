Young golfers like Corbin Potter, son of Ted Potter Jr., (shown in 2018), have the chance to show their skills during the annual Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The 2019 Masters starts this week. Here is how to watch Wednesday's Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tom Watson was crowned the champion of the 2018 Par 3 contest, carding a 6-under-par for his second win at the event since 1982. The event was canceled in 2017 due to rain.

The annual event began as an endearing small-scale challenge but is now televised globally. Wives, girlfriends, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and others close to the golfers serve as caddies for the event. The Par 3 contest began in 1960.

Past champions and current tournament participants play in the event. The nine-hole layout is in the northeast corner of the grounds. The holes range for 70 yard to 140 yards and include hazards like DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.

There have been 94 holes-in-one made at the event. No winner of the event has gone on to win the Masters.

How to watch the 2019 Masters Par 3 Contest

When: Live streaming video coverage from 2 to 5 p.m. at Masters.com; Live coverage from 3 to 5 p.m. on ESPN

Tee Times: Revealed Tuesday at Masters.com