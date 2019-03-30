Tiger Woods misses short putt to end run at WGC-Dell Match Play

Tiger Woods is out of Match Play in Austin, Texas after missing a four-foot putt on the 18th hole Saturday that would have extended the event to extra holes against Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods missed what many would consider an easy putt on Saturday in windy conditions in the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship at the Austin Country Club in Texas, ending his run in the event.

A successful putt by Woods would have extended his match with Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard to extra holes, with both looking for a win to move on to Sunday's semifinals.

Woods had beaten Rory McIlroy earlier on Saturday 2 and 1, and then built a 2-up lead early in the round against Bjerregaard, a two-time European Tour winner.

Earlier in the week Woods beat Aaron Wise and Patrick Cantlay during the round robin session of the WGC Match Play. He did fall to Brandt Snedeker.

If Woods would have advanced, it would have been the first time since 2008 he would have made it to the quarterfinals of the event.

He previously had won the event three times.

"I wanted to play tomorrow. This is going to sting for a few days and I'll get back to it after that," Woods said after the loss.

The 43-year-old Woods did have a chance to go up three on the sixth hole of the event, but missed a six-foot birdie.

Bjerregaard was able to stay close, and converted birdies on both the 12th and 13th holes, staying just one back.

He then hit an eagle on the 16th hole to make it even, and hit a birdie putt on top of Woods at the 17th to take the match to the 18th.

"It was an incredible experience for me to play with him and what he plays in front of every day," Bjerregaard said of playing with Woods.

Woods is expected to go to Augusta National in the coming week to practice at the home of the Masters, which will take place May 16th to the 19th.