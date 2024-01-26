Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 26, 2024 / 1:38 PM / Updated at 2:49 PM

What to binge: 5 celebrity travel shows

By Dana Forsythe
Jason Momoa is starring in a new travel show, "On The Roam," on Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Jason Momoa is starring in a new travel show, "On The Roam," on Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- With snow and ice swirling around the United States, what better time to watch famous people having exotic adventures overseas.

A handful of film and TV stars have recently launched travel shows, including Jason Momoa, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Levy. Here's where to catch five of them.

Advertisement

'On the Roam' -- Max

Fresh off Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa is jumping back on his motorcycle and roaming around the world searching for the country's best artisans, from blacksmiths to luthiers.

In this new Max series, Momoa visits small-shop craftsmen to share their work and the stories behind their passion. Episodes 5 and 6 of On the Roam will release Thursday on HBO Max.

Advertisement

'Reluctant Traveler' -- AppleTV+

Known for iconic roles in Schitt's Creek, Best in Show and American Pie, Eugene Levy launched his globe-trotting docuseries, The Reluctant Traveler, in February. The first season of the show has Levy confronting some of his long-held fears as he traveled across the world, including poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides and swimming in freezing lakes.

AppleTV+ announced in April that it will pick up a second season of the show, which will follow the actor through Europe as he visits "some of the continent's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends."

'Men in Kilts' -- Starz

Since its 2014 debut, Outlander has been an enormous hit for Starz, so much so it's spun off reality shows. In 2023, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish finish their trek through Scotland on the second and final season of Men in Kilts. Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, while McTavis portrays Dougal MacKenzie in multiple seasons. In addition to researching their heritage, the show provides the pair a chance to explore the Scottish countryside and its ancient traditions.

Advertisement

'Ride with Norman Reedus' -- AMC, AMC+

In its sixth season, Ride with Norman Reedus explores the Utah desert with Keanu Reeves, Northern Italy with Josh Holloway and Rome with Johnny Knoxville. This AMC travel show has featured a mix of celebrities, actors and musicians throughout the years, including Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Les Claypool and Reedus' Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun and Melissa McBride.

'The Heart of Italy' -- Nat Geo

Teaming up with the BBC, National Geographic is producing a 10-part docuseries following Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Stanley Tucci as he explores the food of Italy. Production on The Heart of Italy is set to begin this month and will follow the actor across 10 regions of the country, including Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche and Lazio. Viewers can follow along as Tucci meets professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers and winemakers who share his passion for food.

Advertisement

His previous travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, is streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Barry Keoghan, Raff Law drawn to brotherhood of 'Masters of the Air'
TV // 9 hours ago
Barry Keoghan, Raff Law drawn to brotherhood of 'Masters of the Air'
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Barry Keoghan told UPI he connected to the sense of fraternity -- if not the heroism -- at the heart of "Masters of the Air." The nine-episode World War II drama series premieres Friday on Apple TV+.
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
TV // 5 hours ago
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay crowned a new head chef on the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen."
James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2
TV // 7 hours ago
James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "The Following" alum James Purefoy and Felix Solis from "Ozark" have joined the cast of Netflix's CIA thriller, "The Recruit," for Season 2.
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
TV // 10 hours ago
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Brian Tee and Jack Huston told UPI that all of the characters on their new Prime Video drama, "Expats," out Friday on Prime Video, are traumatized, but doing their best to move on from their grief.
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "West Wing" actress Allison Janney will play the vice president on the Netflix series "The Diplomat."
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The two-hour finale of "Hell's Kitchen" Season 22 will take place at 8 p.m. EST Thursday.
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
TV // 1 day ago
'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
TV // 2 days ago
Ayo Edebiri to host 'SNL' with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri will make her hosting debut Feb. 3 on "Saturday Night Live," while Jennifer Lopez will appear as musical guest.
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
TV // 2 days ago
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as a Monday host and executive producer starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
TV // 2 days ago
'Super Bowl Soulful Celebration' announces honorees, performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Super Bowl Soulful Celebration," a TV special featuring performers and NFL stars, will air on CBS ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement