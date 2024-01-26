What to binge: 5 celebrity travel shows

1 of 6 | Jason Momoa is starring in a new travel show, "On The Roam," on Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- With snow and ice swirling around the United States, what better time to watch famous people having exotic adventures overseas. A handful of film and TV stars have recently launched travel shows, including Jason Momoa, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Levy. Here's where to catch five of them. Advertisement

'On the Roam' -- Max

Fresh off Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa is jumping back on his motorcycle and roaming around the world searching for the country's best artisans, from blacksmiths to luthiers.

In this new Max series, Momoa visits small-shop craftsmen to share their work and the stories behind their passion. Episodes 5 and 6 of On the Roam will release Thursday on HBO Max.

'Reluctant Traveler' -- AppleTV+

Known for iconic roles in Schitt's Creek, Best in Show and American Pie, Eugene Levy launched his globe-trotting docuseries, The Reluctant Traveler, in February. The first season of the show has Levy confronting some of his long-held fears as he traveled across the world, including poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides and swimming in freezing lakes.

AppleTV+ announced in April that it will pick up a second season of the show, which will follow the actor through Europe as he visits "some of the continent's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends."

'Men in Kilts' -- Starz

Since its 2014 debut, Outlander has been an enormous hit for Starz, so much so it's spun off reality shows. In 2023, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish finish their trek through Scotland on the second and final season of Men in Kilts. Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, while McTavis portrays Dougal MacKenzie in multiple seasons. In addition to researching their heritage, the show provides the pair a chance to explore the Scottish countryside and its ancient traditions.

'Ride with Norman Reedus' -- AMC, AMC+

In its sixth season, Ride with Norman Reedus explores the Utah desert with Keanu Reeves, Northern Italy with Josh Holloway and Rome with Johnny Knoxville. This AMC travel show has featured a mix of celebrities, actors and musicians throughout the years, including Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Les Claypool and Reedus' Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun and Melissa McBride.

'The Heart of Italy' -- Nat Geo

Teaming up with the BBC, National Geographic is producing a 10-part docuseries following Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Stanley Tucci as he explores the food of Italy. Production on The Heart of Italy is set to begin this month and will follow the actor across 10 regions of the country, including Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche and Lazio. Viewers can follow along as Tucci meets professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers and winemakers who share his passion for food.

His previous travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, is streaming on Discovery+ and Max.